 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man who threatened Arizona border officials sentenced to prison

Gavel
Getty Images

A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to prison after threatening to kill five US Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona.

John Milton Lee, 63, was sentenced Nov. 2, to 33 months in prison. Lee was convicted by a federal jury of smuggling goods from the U.S. and impeding and threatening a federal officer, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said.

On Nov. 1, 2019, Lee was involved in an hour-long armed standoff at the Lukeville port-of-entry where he repeatedly threatened to shoot and kill five CBP officers with a handgun tucked into his coat, the news release said. During the standoff, Lee also had a fully loaded AR-15 assault rifle within arm’s reach, as well as three fully loaded 30-round-high-capacity AR-15 magazines in his pocket, the release said.

When it became clear to officers that Lee would not surrender, officers used a Taser and took Lee into custody. Six additional firearms — a Tavor Model SAR .223 caliber firearm, a HK 91 .308 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber rifle, two .45 caliber firearms and a .44 Mag caliber firearm — were found in his car after the incident. And 1,962 rounds of ammunition also were discovered

People are also reading…

All of the firearms found were fully loaded with a round in the chamber and ready to fire, the news release said. Lee had more firepower in his vehicle than all the officers on scene combined.

At the sentencing, Judge James A. Soto told Lee that he was lucky to be alive and that officers were particularly patient and had shown great restraint, the news release said.

How to safely shop online

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Woman struck by Tucson police car dies

Woman struck by Tucson police car dies

The victim was standing on the raised median on Grant Road and stepped off the median into the lanes of travel when she was struck by the police vehicle. She died 5 days later.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Mykolaiv residents seeking the safest living arrangements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News