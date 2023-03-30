A man who walked away from a Tucson hospital after crashing into a line of cars at a border checkpoint has been arrested, officials say.

On March 8, troopers stopped Luciano Kristoff, 30, while they say he was speeding in a stolen Ford F-250 pickup truck on Arizona 90 in Huachuca City. Kristoff then fled and a pursuit ensued, a news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

As the chase neared a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, Kristoff lost control and crashed into several vehicles that were waiting in line, the release said.

Kristoff was taken to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson in critical condition. Days later he walked out of the hospital.

On Wednesday, Kristoff was found hiding in a vehicle Tucson police stopped for an unrelated matter. He was booked into the Cochise County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, endangerment and felony flight, the release said.