Man with cart of stolen items in Tucson tied to 9 commercial burglaries

A man has been arrested in connection to nine commercial burglaries dating back to last June.

On March 11, officers responded to the Verizon Store, 7056 E. Golf Links Road, near Kolb road, after the alarm company reported a break-in to Tucson police and provided a suspect description. Upon arriving, police discovered the store’s windows were broken out.

Additional responding officers found Christopher George, 40, nearby, reportedly pushing a shopping cart full of property from the Verizon Store, police said.

After investigators got a search warrant for George’s home, they were able to tie him to nine commercial burglaries dating back to June, police said.

George was booked on nine counts of non-residential burglary, failure to register/sex offender and various misdemeanor warrants. He is being held in the Pima County jail on a $6,000 bond.