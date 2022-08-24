Man with gun detained on University of Arizona campus

The University of Arizona police detained an armed man on campus Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., police were looking for a man with a gun in his waistband who was last seen running west from the Department of Communication building, near East University Boulevard. He was described as a man in his 20s and was wearing a red flannel and black pants with a white stripe on the side.

About 30 minutes later, police detained the suspect and took him into custody at the student union, located at 1303 E. University Blvd.

The suspect’s identity or details on whether he was a student have not been released.

According to UAPD’s website, “Arizona Board of Regents policies 5-303 and 5-308 prohibit the use, possession, display or storage of any weapons, dangerous instruments, explosive devices, or fireworks, among other things, on The University of Arizona campus and on all land and in all buildings owned or under the control of The University of Arizona.”