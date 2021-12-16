Man, woman dead in apparent murder/suicide in midtown Tucson

A man and a woman were killed in an apparent murder/suicide in midtown Tucson Wednesday night.

Maria Miranda, 50, and Miguel Arvizu, 53, were pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts, Tucson police said.

On Dec. 15 at 11:41 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 3700 block of East 32nd Street, near South Alvernon Way, after the 911 caller told dispatch she found her parents inside their residence with gunshot trauma, police said.

Detectives determined that Miranda and Arvizu lived together at the home, along with the 911 caller and a girl.

Based on the initial investigation, detectives believe Arvizu was the only adult in the home with a firearm, police said. They believe he shot Miranda to death before turning the gun on himself.