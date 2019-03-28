A 12-year-old was arrested for allegedly bringing a firearm to his Marana elementary school and brandishing it in a threatening manner around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officials say.
Sheriff's deputies and school resource officers apprehended the DeGrazia Elementary School sixth-grader and booked him into a juvenile detention facility, said Daniel Jelineo, a Pima County Sheriff Department spokesperson.
The boy was charged with numerous felonies, including three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of theft of a firearm, one count of misconduct involving weapons and one count of interfering with an educational institution, Jelineo said.
No one was hurt during the event, Jelineo said.
DeGrazia Elementary is a K-6 school in the Marana Unified School District.
MUSD Superintendent Doug Wilson wrote a letter to parents on Tuesday that said the sixth grader had threatened three other students at the school with a firearm. The student was seen leaving the school and was later apprehended off campus, he said.
The school activated their Shelter In Place emergency procedure until after the student was apprehended, Wilson said.
District spokesperson Tamara Crawley said the emergency procedure lasted about five minutes and the day continued as scheduled.
Wilson also said the arrested student is no longer enrolled in the school.
This is an ongoing investigation. There is no more information at this time.