Marana girl, 15, facing charges of making threats against former school in Maine

Marana police arrested a 15-year-old girl after authorities said she sent threats to a school in Maine.

A law enforcement agency in Maine recently contacted Marana police and reported that one of their local schools was receiving multiple threats from someone saying they were going to shoot students and place bombs. The agency was able to track the information to a former student who now lives Marana, police said.

Officers learned the juvenile was using a third party app to send threats to her former school. She was found by officers, interviewed and arrested on suspicion of making threats against a school, police said.

In a post on Facebook, Marana police said it will continue to take all school threats seriously no matter which social media platform, apps or methods are utilized.

“If we receive information of a school threat, even from another state, follow up will immediately be conducted and if probable cause exists, an arrest will be made,” the post said.