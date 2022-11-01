Marana High School student arrested after making weapons comments

A Marana High School student who was heard making comments about weapons was arrested on Tuesday.

On Monday night, Marana police were contacted in reference to a student making threats after the student reportedly was heard making concerning comments about weapons during an afternoon class, police said.

The student admitted to making the statements when officers interviewed them Tuesday morning, police said. The student was then arrested on suspicion of disrupting an educational institution. The student's name was not released.

Police said no direct threats were made toward any student or staff member.

“MPD will continue to make school reports of this nature a top priority and will remain steadfast in pursuing charges when probable cause is developed,” a Facebook post from Marana police said. “Please continue to speak to your children about the seriousness about making statements on school grounds, via social media, text messaging, etc. referencing weapons, threats or anything else that may cause alarm or concern for the safety of students and staff within our schools.”