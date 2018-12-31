A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of his wife, officials say.
About 10:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the 6400 block of North Trico Road for a call requesting medical assistance, according to a news release from the department.
David Mann, 53, called 911 and said his wife was injured. Upon arrival, Donna Mann was not breathing and had "obvious signs of trauma," the release says.
Deputies were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mann was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail. He is facing one count of second degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.