Marana man gets prison time for possession of ammunition by a felon

A Marana man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Tyrell Kester, 36, was arrested April 22, 2021, after federal agents and Tucson Police Department officers conducted surveillance on a residential trailer as they prepared to execute a search warrant.

Kester parked his car near the trailer and when agents announced themselves, Kester threw several items from his pockets onto the ground, including his keys and $3,587 in cash, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release.

Agents searched Kester’s car and found an AR-type rifle magazine loaded with 25 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition and other loose rounds of ammunition in various calibers in the trunk.

Kester is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing ammunition. He previously pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

He will be on supervised release after serving his prison sentence.

The investigation was conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations alongside DEA, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

