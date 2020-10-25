Marana selects interim police chief following town manager's departure

Reuben Nuñez, Marana deputy police chief, was appointed to serve as the town’s interim police chief.
Nuñez replaces Chief Terry Rozema, who was appointed interim town manager last week by the town council following the departure of town manager Jamsheed Mehta. Mehta was asked to leave the $200,000-a-year-job for reasons that have not been made public.
Nuñez began his law enforcement career in January 1984 with the Tucson Police Department.
He served there for 27 years in the patrol, major offenders, detectives, fugitive and gang units. He rose through the ranks serving in several command assignments.
He retired from Tucson police as a captain in 2011.
In September 2011, Nuñez was hired as the deputy chief for the Marana Police Department. He has served in both support services and the field services bureau.
Nuñez holds a bachelor’s degree in justice system policy and planning from Northern Arizona University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
“The town is fortunate to have an experienced professional like interim Chief Nuñez to step in and take the helm of the Marana Police Department,” said Rozema. “His knowledge and dedication will serve the town well in ensuring our community continues to receive unparalleled police services.”
