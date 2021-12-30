 Skip to main content
Mariposa Port of Entry south of Tucson reopens after car rams gates
alert

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The southbound lanes of the Nogales Mariposa Port of Entry reopened Thursday afternoon after a car rammed into the gates on Wednesday.

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Mariposa Port of Entry were conducting southbound inspections when a car failed to stop, a CBP spokesperson said. The car accelerated toward Mexico, attempting to evade inspection.

Officers tried to close the southbound gates, but the car rammed into them, making its way into Mexico, the spokesperson said. The driver and the car were apprehended by Mexican authorities.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

