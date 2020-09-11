Memorial service for slain Tohono O'odham police officer is Saturday

A memorial service will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, to honor a tribal police officer recently killed in the line of duty on the Tohono O'odham reservation.
The service for Officer Bryan Brown is set to start at 10 a.m. at the Desert Diamond tribal casino in Sahuarita, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road. The service will follow social distancing guidelines.
Brown will receive "full law enforcement honors, including a procession of law enforcement vehicles, a 21-gun salute and flyover," the tribe announced in a Sept. 11 news release.
Police agencies from across Arizona and beyond are expected to send representatives.
The service inside the casino's Diamond Center is only open to invited guests, the tribe said. Attendees will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and avoid close contact with others.
The event also will be live streamed at m.facebook.com/TON.Emergency.Management, allowing the public to take part virtually.
Brown, 57, a former Army helicopter mechanic, spent 19 years with the Tohono O'odham Police Department, the last 10 as a school resource officer for schools on the reservation.
Brown was struck and killed with his patrol vehicle Aug.27 while responding to a call about an erratic driver near a tribal casino in Why, Arizona, about 120 miles west of Tucson.
Carlos Maximilliano Galvan, 39, is in federal custody charged with first-degree murder in the officer's death.
Galvan told police he was high on methamphetamine at the time, according to a federal criminal complaint.
