Michigan man arrested on charges of seeking sex with Oro Valley girl

A man was arrested in Michigan and is awaiting extradition to Pima County after officials said he expected to have sex with a 14-year-old Oro Valley girl.

The Oro Valley Police Department said it received a report on Feb. 5 that the girl had run away from home.

Police found the girl in Tucson, and determined she was attempting to run away to Michigan to meet with Gerard Dickinson, 44, a long-haul truck driver, the department said in a news release.

Detectives found several text conversations between the girl and Dickinson, showing he anticipated a sexual encounter. Dickinson received sexually explicit photos of the girl, and he knew the girl was 14 years old, the department said.

Oro Valley Police worked with Michigan State Police and Dickinson was taken into custody on Feb. 8. Dickinson will be extradited from Saginaw County Jail in Michigan to Pima County.

He faces charges of attempted sexual contact with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted custodial interference and luring a minor, the police department said.

The girl is safe and at home with family.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

