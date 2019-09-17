An X-ray photo showing humans inside a tractor-trailer during an inspection at an Arizona immigration checkpoint. 

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Border Patrol agents removed 31 migrants from a tractor-trailer during a smuggling attempt near Amado last week, officials say.

On Sept. 11, a 40-year-old Nogales man was traveling with the immigrants in a 2008 Freightliner when it was stopped at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint.

The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection by officers after an initial check from a Border Patrol canine.

The 31 Mexican nationals, ranging from 15 to 40 years old, were found concealed in the cargo trailer, an agency news release said. They will be processed for immigration violations.

The driver was arrested for human smuggling.

