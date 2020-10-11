Mississippi man accused of molesting girl arrested in Tucson

U.S. Marshals in Tucson arrested a man who is accused of molesting a 4-year-old relative, officials said.

Augustus Brook, 62, was arrested Friday in midtown Tucson and booked into the Pima County Jail, the U.S. Marshal Service said in a news release Sunday.

A warrant was issued for Brooks' arrest on August 7 in Stone County, Mississippi, for molestation touching a child for lustful purposes, the news release said.

He is accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl. Brook left Mississippi after the incident, the news release said.

Mississippi investigators learned Brook traveled to Tucson and on Thursday they asked the U.S. Marshals Service in Arizona for help finding him.

He is waiting to be transported back to Stone County and is being held on a $100,000 bond, the news release said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.