Mom arrested after 2-year-old drowns in pool
Sarah Coleman, 29.

 Courtesy of the Pima County Sheriff's Department

A Tucson woman has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide after officials say her 2-year-old daughter drowned in a pool on the far southeast side.

Sarah Coleman, 29, initially called a family member saying she found her daughter in her home's swimming pool, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Emergency responders went to the Vail-area home on East Collie Drive around 4:30 p.m Saturday.

Rural Metro Fire personnel performed life-saving measures on the child. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Coleman told detectives that she fell asleep and awoke to find her daughter in the backyard pool. Coleman also said she tried life-saving measures before contacting the family member.

Coleman was later arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide and booked into the Pima County jail, the news release said.

