US Custom and Border Protection agents in Nogales stopped three different smuggling attempts on Wednesday, seizing more than 300,000 fentanyl pills.

At the Nogales Port of Entry, CBP officers found a combined total of 304,760 fentanyl pills. The pills were found hidden in places like a gas tank, a dashboard, strapped to a body and inside a body cavity, Port Director Michael W. Humphries said in a tweet.

A few days earlier, Humphries tweeted that officers at the Nogales Port of Entry had seized 489,600 fentanyl pills and 8.8 pounds of cocaine in the last seven days. Those drugs found were concealed in rocker panels, a gas tank, a bumper and three people had the pills taped to their legs.