The Arizona Department of Public Safety seized over four million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in Nogales on Monday.

A trooper stopped a driver of a commercial motor vehicle on Mariposa Road, east of Interstate 19, on Monday morning.

The vehicle was searched and about 1,035 pounds of methamphetamine, 173 pounds of fentanyl pills and 21.75 pounds of cocaine were discovered, an agency news release said.

The methamphetamine seized had a n estimated worth of more than a million dollars. The 784,000 fentanyl pills seized was worth $3.1 million and the cocaine was worth about $197,000, the news release said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man from Nogales, Sonora, was booked into the Santa Cruz County jail. He was being held on suspicion of possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

The marked the second major drug seizure by troopers in a four-day period, the agency noted.

On Feb. 16, state troopers seized 1,297,00 fentanyl pills following a one-vehicle crash on I-10 in Sacaton, north of Tucson. The fentanyl seized was estimated to be worth about $5.1 million.