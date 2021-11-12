 Skip to main content
More than $400,000 of heroin seized near Marana in traffic stop
A state trooper found over 35 pounds of packaged heroin on Thursday near Marana. 

 Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Public Safety

The Arizona Department of Public Safety seized more than $400,000 of heroin near Marana on Thursday.

On Thursday, a state trooper stopped a Chevrolet pickup truck on Interstate 10, DPS said. During the stop, the trooper found over 35 pounds of packaged heroin.

Sarahi Romero

The driver, 25-year-old Sarahi Romero of Tucson, was booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, DPS said.

