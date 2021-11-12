More than $400,000 of heroin seized near Marana in traffic stop

The Arizona Department of Public Safety seized more than $400,000 of heroin near Marana on Thursday.

On Thursday, a state trooper stopped a Chevrolet pickup truck on Interstate 10, DPS said. During the stop, the trooper found over 35 pounds of packaged heroin.

The driver, 25-year-old Sarahi Romero of Tucson, was booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, DPS said.

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, an Arizona State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup truck westbound on Interstate 10 at milepost 234, near Marana, Arizona. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered over 35 pounds of packaged heroin. pic.twitter.com/cdzyiXU4NC — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) November 12, 2021