Motorcyclist dies after being struck by car in midtown Tucson
alert

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A motorcyclist has died after being struck by a car in midtown Tucson Tuesday afternoon.

John Morales, 53, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead, Tucson police said.

On Jan. 4 just after 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the 5100 block of East 22nd Street, near South Rosemont Avenue, for a serious injury collision involving two cars and a motorcycle.

Detectives determined that a gray 1999 Saturn attempted to make a left turn from westbound 22nd Street into a private drive when it struck Morales who was traveling eastbound.

The crash then caused the Saturn to strike a white 2011 Nissan Sentra that was waiting to make a right turn onto eastbound 22nd Street, police said.

Witness statements and roadway evidence show that Morales was traveling at excessive speeds at the time of the crash, police said.

It was determined that the driver of the Saturn was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Failure to yield making a left turn by the Saturn and excessive speed by Morales are the major contributing factors in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges or citations have been issued.

