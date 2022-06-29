Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pole on Tucson's NW side

A motorcyclist has died after striking a traffic signal pole on Tucson’s northwest side earlier this week.

On Sunday, June 26, James H. Sturgill, 50, was traveling west on West Wetmore Road on a black 2014 Harley Davidson FLHXS when he failed to negotiate a slight shift in the roadway at the intersection of North Fairview Avenue, driving onto and over the raised traffic island and striking a traffic signal pole, Tucson police said.

Sturgill was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead Tuesday, June 28.

Failure to reduce/control speed to avoid a collision and probable impairment are the major contributing factors in the collision, police said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com

