A motorcyclist died after a crash late Friday night in Tucson's west side, officials said.
Tucson Police Department officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near South Mission Road and West 36th Street Friday after 11 p.m., said Frank Magos, Tucson Police Department spokesman.
The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on scene.
Mission Road was closed down for a few hours overnight between 36th Street and West Silverlake Road while detectives investigated, Magos said.
