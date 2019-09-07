Police tape
Tucson Police Department

A motorcyclist died after a crash late Friday night in Tucson's west side, officials said.

Tucson Police Department officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near South Mission Road and West 36th Street Friday after 11 p.m., said Frank Magos, Tucson Police Department spokesman.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Mission Road was closed down for a few hours overnight between 36th Street and West Silverlake Road while detectives investigated, Magos said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.