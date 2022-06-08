Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into two vehicles in midtown Tucson on Monday.

On June 6, Alexandre Anakin Thomas, 22, was riding a blue 1992 Yamaha FJ1200 motorcycle east on Grant Road when he approached the intersection at North Stone Avenue, where the traffic signal was red for east-west traffic, Tucson police said.

Witnesses said Thomas was traveling well above the posted speed limit and applied hard braking, traveling into the intersection against the traffic signal, police said. A Mercedes-Benz coupe then struck Thomas, who was also struck by a second northbound vehicle.

Both drivers stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It was also determined that both drivers were not impaired at the time of the crash.

Thomas was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. On Wednesday, June 8, Thomas died from his injuries, police said.

Thomas was not wearing a helmet , police said. Interviews and evidence determined that failure to stop for a red light by Thomas was the major contributing factor.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

