Motorcyclist dies in collision north of Tucson
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 46-year-old man riding a motorcycle is dead after a collision involving a mid-size SUV that shut down traffic north of Tucson Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Oro Valley police were called to the scene on Oracle Road, north of East Hardy Road, just before 9 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Oracle Road at the time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the man who died is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

