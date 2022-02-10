 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Tucson's east side
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A motorcyclist died in a car crash on Tucson’s east side Tuesday.

On Feb. 8, just before 5 p.m., Robert Daniel Rinehart was riding a 2020 Yamaha VMX17 motorcycle northbound on Kolb Road in the middle lane when he struck a 2011 Toyota Camry, which was making a left turn onto East Lakeside Drive.

Rinehart, 56, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after his arrival, Tucson police said.

He was speeding and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. Rinehart also did not have a valid motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license.

The driver of the Camry, 39-year-old Katrina Lynn Cox’s, driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash. She is facing a charge of causing death by use of vehicle, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives are attempting to determine if impairment was a factor.

