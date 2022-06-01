Motorcyclist dies in crash on Tucson's northwest side

A motorcyclist has died after colliding into a SUV on Tucson’s northwest side Sunday night.

On May 29 at 10 p.m., Jose Fraijo, 26, was traveling south on North La Cañada Drive when a Kia SUV traveling north in the left-turn lane collided with the motorcyclist, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. Both drivers were taken to a hospital.

Fraijo was pronounced dead at the hospital, the department said. The driver of the Kia sustained minor injuries.

Neither impairment nor excessive speed were factors in the crash, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

