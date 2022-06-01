 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Tucson's northwest side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A motorcyclist has died after colliding into a SUV on Tucson’s northwest side Sunday night.

On May 29 at 10 p.m., Jose Fraijo, 26, was traveling south on North La Cañada Drive when a Kia SUV traveling north in the left-turn lane collided with the motorcyclist, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. Both drivers were taken to a hospital.

Fraijo was pronounced dead at the hospital, the department said. The driver of the Kia sustained minor injuries.

Neither impairment nor excessive speed were factors in the crash, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three generations of women united by their fight against cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News