Motorcyclist dies in crash on Tucson's south side

A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after colliding with a tow truck on Tucson’s south side, officials say.

Justin Schultz Cetas, 51 was riding a black 2021 BMW R18 motorcycle in a northbound lanes of South Kino Parkway when a white 2005 Ford F650 tow truck turned left in front of the motorcycle from a business, Tucson police said.

Cetas smashed into the rear passenger side of the tow truck.

Cetas was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the tow truck immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. The driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Failing to yield while making a left turn by the tow truck is the major contributing factor in the crash, police said. No charges or citations have been issued.