 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Tucson's south side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after colliding with a tow truck on Tucson’s south side, officials say.

Justin Schultz Cetas, 51 was riding a black 2021 BMW R18 motorcycle in a northbound lanes of South Kino Parkway when a white 2005 Ford F650 tow truck turned left in front of the motorcycle from a business, Tucson police said.

Cetas smashed into the rear passenger side of the tow truck.

Cetas was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the tow truck immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. The driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Failing to yield while making a left turn by the tow truck is the major contributing factor in the crash, police said. No charges or citations have been issued.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Haitians protest after gang violence kills dozens in a week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News