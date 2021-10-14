Motorcyclist dies in crash with tow truck on Tucson's northwest side

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a flatbed tow-truck on Monday night on Tucson's Northwest side.

On Oct. 11 before 7:30 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and tow truck on Curtis Road and Carapan Avenue, near North Shannon Road.

A tow-truck driver was backing a flatbed tow-truck into a driveway when 62-year-old Charles Harter attempted to go behind the truck on his motorcycle, striking the rear tow bar, the news release said.

Harter died at the scene.

The news release said impairment was not a factor in the crash. The tow truck driver remained at the site.

The investigation is ongoing.