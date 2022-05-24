 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in crash in midtown Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car in midtown Tucson Monday, May 23. 

Gage Bastian was heading west on Speedway just before 2:45 p.m. when he was struck by a car attempting to make a left turn from eastbound Speedway onto Jones Boulevard, east of Country Club Road. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Tucson police said. The driver was not impaired at the time. 

Witnesses told police that Bastian was speeding at the time of the crash. 

No charges or citations have been issued, though police say failure to yield while making a left turn by the driver of the car and excessive speed by Bastian are the major contributing factors. 

