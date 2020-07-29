Motorcyclist killed in midtown Tucson crash

A 45-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday after a car cut him off in a crash in midtown Tucson, police said.
Demeako Duran Palmer died July 28 at Banner-University Medical Center shortly after the 4 p.m. wreck on East Pima Street and North Cloverland Avenue, the Tucson Police Department said in news release.
Palmer was headed west on Pima when a 2019 Kia tried to make a left turn onto eastbound Pima from a stop sign, causing the motorcycle to strike the driver's side of the car, TPD said.
The Kia driver, who was not impaired by drugs or alcohol, remained at the scene and is cooperating. The case is still under investigations and no charges or citations have been issued, police said.
Palmer was the 18th motorcycle fatality in Tucson so far this year. The number of deaths has more than tripled in 2020 compared to this point in 2019, TPD statistics show.
