A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night on Tucson's southwest side, police say.
Carlos Armenta was operating a 2006 Suzuki SV6 west on West Valencia Road about 7:30 p.m. when he tried to avoid a collision with a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro at South Missiondale Road by laying the bike down, Tucson police said in a news release.
Armenta, who was wearing a helmet, was unable to avoid the collision and died later at Banner University Medical Center, police said.
The driver of the Camaro stayed at the crash scene and was cooperating with police during the investigation.
Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash, which is still being investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.