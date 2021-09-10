 Skip to main content
Mountain lion mortally wounded in central Tucson
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is looking for a suspect who shot and mortally wounded a mountain lion in central Tucson on Friday morning.

At 8:45 a.m., Arizona Game and Fish recovered a mountain lion who had been shot in the chest north of the intersection of Orchard River Drive and Glenn Street, near North Craycroft Road.

The mountain lion was taken to the regional office where biologists evaluated it, said Mark Hart, Game and Fish spokesman. The biologists determined the mountain lion was unlikely to survive and it was humanely euthanized.

Based on the 200-yard blood trail the mountain lion left, authorities believes it was at the south east corner of Fort Lowell Park at some point. It then climbed a six-foot chain-link fence and moved to the location where it was found.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 800-352-0700.

