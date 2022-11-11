Mountain View High School student arrested for having toy gun on campus

A Mountain View High School student was arrested on Thursday after he reportedly brought a toy gun to school, officials said.

At 1:32 p.m., Pima County Sheriff deputies responded to the school after receiving reports that a student possessed a firearm. The northwest-side school then went into lockdown.

Deputies and school resource officers made contact with the student and deemed the school safe, lifting the lockdown, a news release from the sheriff’s department said.

Detectives said the item seen was a toy gun, which was in the student’s vehicle, the news release said.

The student was arrested and charged on suspicion of interfering with an educational institution and a hoax, the news release said.