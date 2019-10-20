One person suffered a minor injury as a result of several shots fired into Mr. An's on Oracle Road north of Tucson Sunday night, officials said.
Just before 8 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies are received reports of a shooting at the restaurant on North Oracle Road and West Panorama Road.
The person injured did not have to be taken to the hospital, said Deputy James Allerton, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The sheriff's department is asking people to use alternate routes and avoid the area as sheriff's deputies continue searching for the suspect.
Allerton did not have a description of the suspect. No other information was available.
This story will be updated.