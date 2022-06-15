 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Names of 2 men found dead on Tucson's south side are released

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of the two men found dead on Tucson’s south side Sunday morning.

On June 12 just after 7 a.m., deputies were called to a shooting in the 9700 block of South Oak Canyon Lane, near East Old Vail Road south of the Tucson International Airport, where they found Miguel Rodriguez, 32, and Santiago Trevizo-Armenta, 46, with trauma injuries.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a suspect or what led to the shooting was released by the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

