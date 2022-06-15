Names of 2 men found dead on Tucson's south side are released

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of the two men found dead on Tucson’s south side Sunday morning.

On June 12 just after 7 a.m., deputies were called to a shooting in the 9700 block of South Oak Canyon Lane, near East Old Vail Road south of the Tucson International Airport, where they found Miguel Rodriguez, 32, and Santiago Trevizo-Armenta, 46, with trauma injuries.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a suspect or what led to the shooting was released by the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

