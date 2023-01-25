Nearly 200 pounds of drugs seized near trains stopped in Tucson

Sahuarita police found nearly 200 pounds of drugs near two stopped trains on Tuesday.

Officers were working as part of Operation Stone Garden, a federal and state grant funded anti-drug and anti-human trafficking program, when they responded to a suspicious activity report near the 19000 block of Old Nogales Highway, north of Pima Mine Road. Union Pacific Railroad personnel reported seeing a man wearing camouflage in the area as well as some duffle bags on the ground near two stopped trains, police said.

While searching the area, officers found four duffle bags that had 100 pounds of fentanyl, 80 pounds of methamphetamine and 7.6 pounds of heroin. Despite using a drone and K-9 units, the suspect was not found, police said.

The drugs were processed for evidence and turned over to a federal agency for a more detailed analysis and processing, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 911 or 520-344-7000. Community members can also contact the tip line at 520-445-7847.