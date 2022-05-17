 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Nevada firefighter reported missing in Sierra Vista

Patrick Gladics was reported missing in Sierra Vista on May 14 after failing to show up for duty. 

 Courtesy of the Coronado National Forest.

A Bureau of Land Management firefighter and helicopter manager from Nevada was reported missing in Sierra Vista on Saturday.

Patrick Gladics, 38, was staying at a hotel in Sierra Vista and working out of the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport when he was reported missing on May 14 after he failed to report for duty, a Facebook post from the Coronado National Forest said.

The vehicle associated with Gladics, a white 2016 Ford Explorer, was found at a Wal-Mart in Sierra Vista, police said. Video surveillance showed Gladics running northbound from the parking lot toward the desert at 5 a.m. on Saturday. He was wearing dark clothing and a dark ball cap.

Gladics is described as white with short, light brown hair, green eyes and sometimes has a beard that is darker brown. He is 6’4”, weighs 190 pounds and has a detailed black tattoo of feathered bird wings on his back and a star tattoo on the nape of his neck.

Anyone with information on Gladics’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sierra Vista Police Department at 520-452-7500, email Ian.Gladics@gmail.com or call 541-286-5233.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US Supreme Court rules on campaign loan repayment limits, a victory for Sen. Ted Cruz

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News