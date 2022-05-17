Nevada firefighter reported missing in Sierra Vista

A Bureau of Land Management firefighter and helicopter manager from Nevada was reported missing in Sierra Vista on Saturday.

Patrick Gladics, 38, was staying at a hotel in Sierra Vista and working out of the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport when he was reported missing on May 14 after he failed to report for duty, a Facebook post from the Coronado National Forest said.

The vehicle associated with Gladics, a white 2016 Ford Explorer, was found at a Wal-Mart in Sierra Vista, police said. Video surveillance showed Gladics running northbound from the parking lot toward the desert at 5 a.m. on Saturday. He was wearing dark clothing and a dark ball cap.

Gladics is described as white with short, light brown hair, green eyes and sometimes has a beard that is darker brown. He is 6’4”, weighs 190 pounds and has a detailed black tattoo of feathered bird wings on his back and a star tattoo on the nape of his neck.

Anyone with information on Gladics’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sierra Vista Police Department at 520-452-7500, email Ian.Gladics@gmail.com or call 541-286-5233.

