Nevada man found guilty of threatening CBP officers in Arizona

A Nevada man was found guilty of smuggling guns and ammunition from the United States and threatening a federal officer during a standoff at the Lukeville port of entry.

John Milton Lee, 62, traveled from Arizona to Mexico on Nov. 1, 2019, but Mexican authorities returned him to the port almost immediately, a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. When Lee returned to the Lukeville Port of Entry, he refused to provide identification.

At secondary inspection, Lee would not exit his vehicle and refused inspection, the news release said. Lee told Customs and Border Patrol officers that they could not touch him or anything in his vehicle, reaching into his jacket and threatening officers that he “didn’t want to go there.”

While Lee never pulled out a gun, officers could see the handle of a firearm in his jacket, the news release said. The officers eventually convinced Lee to exit his vehicle, but he still refused to surrender.

After continued unsuccessful negotiation, one of the officers tased Lee, the news release said. Officers confirmed that Lee had been holding a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber, the safety off and the hammer cocked. When officers search Lee, they also found three loaded 30-round rifle magazines.

In a search of Lee’s vehicle, officers found an AR-type rifle had also been within his reach during the standoff, the news release said. Officers also seized three additional long arms, including an HK 91 and a Tavor, three additional handguns, nearly 2,000 rounds of ammunition and 17 loaded magazines.

All the firearms were loaded with a round in the chamber, the news release said. Lee admitted that he planned to take the firearms and ammunition to Guatemala.

Lee’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

