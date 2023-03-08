A man shot and wounded by a Tucson police officer last month as well as the officer who shot him have been identified in a new report.

Officer Barrie Pedersen, an 18-year TPD veteran, shot Jacques Taylor on Feb. 14, a news release Wednesday said. Taylor suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Before the shooting, dispatchers received a 911 call from mental health professionals who said Taylor was talking about ending his life and was armed with a gun. During the phone call, dispatchers heard what was believed to be a gunshot.

Officers found Taylor holding a gun near the intersection of North Kolb Road and East 29th Street, a news release said.

A sergeant with training in crisis intervention spoke to Taylor on the phone and tried to deescalate the situation, asking him multiple times to stop moving around and put the gun down.

Taylor continued to walk into the street holding the firearm. He was then shot by Pedersen, the report says.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Oro Valley Police Department will be handling the criminal investigation. TPD will conduct their own administrative investigation.