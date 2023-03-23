A man linked to an armed robbery at a Tucson marijuana dispensary earlier this month and the police officer who fatally shot him have been identified in a new report.

Sergeant Jesse Chlopowicz, a 14-year Tucson police veteran, shot and killed Nicholas Mauro Sosa, 37, on March 14 after police say Sosa robbed a dispensary then holed up in a nearby restaurant, a news release from the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said.

The police department received multiple 911 calls about the afternoon armed robbery at the dispensary in the 2700 block of East Grant Road, near North Tucson Boulevard.

Officers identified Sosa in the case and searched the area.

Chlopowicz eventually found Sosa in the restaurant. Sosa refused repeated commands to get on the ground and then pointed a handgun at officers, the report says.

Chlopowicz fired his rifle at Sosa then sought cover, the report says.

People inside of the restaurant were able to escape unharmed. No officers were wounded.

When SWAT officers went inside later they found Sosa dead.