New Jersey murder suspect arrested in Tucson
A New Jersey murder suspect was arrested in Tucson on Wednesday by the United States Marshals Service Task Force.

Gabriel B. Vilorio-Jaquez, 33, was wanted in an Oct. 29 shooting deaths of two people, a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Vilorio-Jaquez allegedly knew one of the victims due to renting a residence from him, the news release said. A dispute broke out between Vilorio-Jaquez and the two victim before the shootings occurred, the news release said.

On Nov. 3, an arrest warrant for two counts of first-degree murder was issued in Trenton, New Jersey, for Vilorio-Jaquez, the news release said.

Deputy U.S. Marshals in New Jersey developed information that Vilorio-Jaquez fled New Jersey shortly after the shooting and could be in Tucson, the news release said.

On Nov. 17, members from the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in Tucson established surveillance at Ridgeline Apartments, 3980 W. Linda Vista Blvd., the news release said. After several hours of surveillance, Vilorio-Jaquez was identified leaving an apartment to walk his dog, at which time he was taken into custody.

Vilorio-Jaquez is being held at the Pima County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Trenton, New Jersey, to face his charges.

