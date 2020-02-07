New website streamlines process for victims seeking protection orders

A new website aims to make it easier for victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and other forms of harassment to get a protection order.

With the Arizona Protective Order Initiation and Notification Tool, or AZPOINT, victims can start the order of protection process using a computer, tablet or smartphone, Krisanne LoGalbo, a Superior Court spokeswoman said in a news release. The tool was launched Jan. 2

The site includes a “safety button” letting the user immediately shut down the page. The information the user provided before that shutdown, however, is saved in the portal for up to 90 days.

An applicant has 90 days to finalize the paperwork at any Arizona state court and appear before a judge, LoGalbo said.

With the new system, a protection order will be electronically transferred to be served against the alleged abuser. A 72-hour delay can be requested before the order is served.

The website has been in the works for two years and is the result of a 2018 state law requiring courts to directly transmit protection orders to serving parties.

The law also requires the Administrative Office of the Courts to hold records of all protection orders, said Wendy Million, a Tucson city magistrate for domestic violence court.