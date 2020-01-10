No suspects in custody in man's slaying on Tucson's west side

A 29-year-old Tucson man was fatally shot and left in a west-side road Thursday night, police say.
At about 11 p.m., Tucson police officers responding to the shooting found Ricardo Sandoval dead in the 3100 block of North Castro Avenue, south of West Fort Lowell Road.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and a vehicle speeding away immediately following the gunfire, a department news release said.
No suspects are in custody as of Friday night.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
