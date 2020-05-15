Nogales border officers find meth stashed in man's wheelchair

A man was arrested at the Nogales border crossing after eight pounds of methamphetamine was found hidden in a wheelchair, the US Border Patrol said in a news release.

On Wednesday, the 56-year-old man tried to enter the U.S. through the pedestrian crossing at the DeConcini Port of Entry when he was referred for additional inspection, the news release said.

A drug-detection dog led officers to three packages of meth, which officers say were stitched into the seat and backrest of the wheelchair. Another package was found on the man’s body.

The estimated value of the methamphetamine was about $8,000, the release said.

