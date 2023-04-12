Nogales police shot and killed a man Monday night after he reportedly threatened officers with knives, officials say.

An officer approached Edrei Toledo Ochoa, 31, near West Mariposa Road and West Shell Road about 7:50 p.m. after the officer said he saw Ochoa carrying a gun and putting on a ballistic vest, Nogales police said in a news release.

Ochoa reportedly became combative and brandished a knife in each hand. He threatened officers and continued to move toward them despite numerous commands to drop the weapons.

Two officers then shot Ochoa after using less than lethal methods, the news release said. Ochoa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting were a two-year veteran and an eight-year veteran with the police department. Their names have not been released.

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure, pending further investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.