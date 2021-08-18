Octogenarian bank robber gets 21-year prison sentence for Tucson heist

An 84-year-old man who robbed a Tucson bank with a BB gun will spend the next 21 years of his life in federal prison.

Robert Francis Krebs, a career criminal who was on probation at the time of the robbery, was sentenced to 262 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps on Tuesday. Krebs was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $8,385, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona.

Krebs was convicted in federal court in Tucson of armed bank robbery in 2020.

"Defendant’s criminal history extends over 50 years beginning with serving a prison term of three years for committing bank embezzlement in 1966 in Chicago, Illinois," prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "The defendant did not appear remorseful for his criminal conduct and admitted he wanted to get caught and go back to the prison system."

On Jan. 12, 2018, Krebs used a BB gun to rob two bank tellers of more than $8,000 at a Pyramid Federal Credit Union, in the 4400 block of North Oracle Road.

He was arrested the following day at a motel where he had been residing. Krebs has an extensive prior criminal history and was on a term of probation in Florida when he committed this robbery.