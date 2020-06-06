Off-duty Border Patrol agent foils mall carjacking

An off-duty United States Border Patrol Agent stopped a robbery and carjacking outside Park Place Mall on Saturday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Upon arriving at Park Place Mall, 5870 East Broadway Boulevard, Saturday afternoon, the agent heard a woman shouting for help, a press release from CBP says.
The agent responded and saw four people, three men and one woman, attempting to steal a women’s vehicle and purse.
He confronted the subjects and gave commands to stop. All four assailants fled on foot — without the woman's car or purse.
