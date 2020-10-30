Officer shoots, kills man in Santa Cruz River wash, Tucson police say

A Tucson police officer fired the bullet that killed a shooting suspect in the Santa Cruz River wash Wednesday afternoon, the Tucson Police Department said.
The deceased man was identified as Charles Robert Arviso, 35, who died on the riverbed Oct. 28 after allegedly refusing to drop his gun as authorities moved in, a TPD news release said.
The death is under investigation by detectives and by the department's internal affairs unit, which is standard practice when an officer shoots someone.
The name of the officer who fired the shot will be released Oct. 30, said TPD spokesman Officer Frank Magos.
In an Oct. 29 news release, TPD said officers were chasing a suspect who had just opened fire on a vehicle in a commercial parking lot at West Valencia and South Midvale Park roads.
Witnesses said the armed suspect fled toward the wash after the parking lot shooting.
As officers descended into the wash, two shots were fired in their direction and they could see a man with a gun on the riverbed, the news release said.
"Officers gave numerous commands to the suspect to drop the weapon and he responded by pointing the handgun in the direction of officers," it said.
An officer fired a shot, but it wasn't clear initially whether he'd been killed by a police bullet or had shot and killed himself before officers reached him, said police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
The officer was identified as Officer John Knowlton, a 19-year veteran of the department.
What you missed this week in notable Tucson crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Arizona Daily Star.
Accomplice of man killed was confronted by vehicle owner with a gun who fired at him, police say.
The boy and his mother were visiting from out of town, officials say.
One man was killed, and another seriously injured during a shooting Friday morning in a Tucson trailer park, police say.
Reuben Nuñez, Marana deputy police chief, was appointed to serve as the town's interim police chief beginning Oct. 21.
He and a companion were not welcomed at gathering at vacant lot on south side, police said.
The attack happened at the door of the Peter Piper Pizza restaurant near South 12th Avenue and West Ajo Way in the afternoon of April 21.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.