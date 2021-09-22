Officials are investigating the shooting of juvenile javelina in Tucson

A juvenile javelina had to be euthanized after it was shot with an arrow in Tucson and officials are offering a reward for information that would lead to an arrest in the case.

The javelina was found Sunday evening on the far west side in the 4600 block of West Crestview Circle, near Tucson Mountain Park in the area of North Camino de Oeste and West Ironwood Drive. Due to the nature of its wound, the javelina was euthanized, AZGFD said.

“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” Raul Vega, the regional supervisor of the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson, said in a news release. “This javelina suffered terribly after someone attempted to take it out of season, possibly by shooting an arrow within a quarter mile of a structure.”

A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Those with information are asked to contact the AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700.